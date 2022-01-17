New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 162,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

