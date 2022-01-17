New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $769,000 in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,701,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERV opened at $32.79 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

