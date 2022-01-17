Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.48). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

