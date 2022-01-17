Critical Comparison: Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Immunocore alerts:

This table compares Immunocore and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $38.67 million 25.60 -$95.14 million N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million N/A N/A

Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunocore.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology N/A -19.17% -15.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunocore and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immunocore currently has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 138.56%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 278.01%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Immunocore.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Immunocore on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.