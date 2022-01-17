Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,676.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,676 ($49.90) and last traded at GBX 3,697.80 ($50.19), with a volume of 1720321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,903 ($52.98).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,013.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 35.98 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

