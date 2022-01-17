Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.