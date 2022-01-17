Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Increases By 54.0%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

