Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,357 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of 22nd Century Group worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

XXII opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XXII shares. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

