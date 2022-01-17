DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.