Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 20,557 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.65 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

