Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,091 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $16.71 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

