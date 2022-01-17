Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

