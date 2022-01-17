Financial Review: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.25%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million 1.86 -$3.86 million $0.06 119.52 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Psychemedics.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Psychemedics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

