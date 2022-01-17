Crescent Energy (CRGY) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crescent Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy Competitors 2154 10684 15411 546 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Crescent Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $112.92 million -$165.34 million -36.02 Crescent Energy Competitors $5.66 billion -$653.11 million -3.91

Crescent Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12% Crescent Energy Competitors -25.18% -3.50% 6.08%

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.