Truist Securities Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.33 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

