South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

S32 opened at GBX 223.50 ($3.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.61. The stock has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a PE ratio of -74.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 141.08 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 227.50 ($3.09).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

