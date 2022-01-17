Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 450

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 410 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 439.13 ($5.96).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 408.75 ($5.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

