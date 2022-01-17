Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,969.91 ($26.74) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,122.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,616.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Doug Webb purchased 2,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($28.14) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($70,347.50). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($36.50) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($438.01). Insiders have acquired 8,530 shares of company stock worth $17,446,078 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

