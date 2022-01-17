Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.78 ($21.82).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,745 ($23.69) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,750.44 ($23.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.29. The company has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.74), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($65,210.15).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.