$195.98 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $195.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.30 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $780.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

