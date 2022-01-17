Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $63.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $63.39 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRO opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,983 shares of company stock worth $616,356. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.