Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $253.00 at KeyCorp

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $344.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $156.88 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.