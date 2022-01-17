Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $230.01. Square has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

