Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

TAK stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 712,636 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

