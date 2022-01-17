Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

TRNO stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 522,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

