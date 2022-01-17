Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

