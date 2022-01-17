Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HFRO opened at $11.05 on Monday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

