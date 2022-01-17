Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,216 shares of company stock worth $20,383,139 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

