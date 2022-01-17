AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

