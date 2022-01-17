Truist Securities Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $687.44.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

