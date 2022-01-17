Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.28.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.