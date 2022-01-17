C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.99. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $176.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 92.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 175.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

