Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.51.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 452.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

