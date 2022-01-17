Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

WNC stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

