Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

VET opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

