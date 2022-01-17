Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,418 ($19.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market cap of £13.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,416.57.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.