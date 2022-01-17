Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.95. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

