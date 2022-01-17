Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.00 ($68.18).

ETR HLE opened at €64.20 ($72.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a one year high of €68.72 ($78.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

