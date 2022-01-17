Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €152.30 ($173.07) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

