Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

