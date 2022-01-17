Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $661.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $428.13 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

