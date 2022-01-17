Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

