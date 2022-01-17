RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.