Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $63.59 on Monday. Aperam has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

