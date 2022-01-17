Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

