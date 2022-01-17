Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $54.29

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.10 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 31.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.