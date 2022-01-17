KeyCorp Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $39.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.