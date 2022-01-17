Morgan Stanley Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $185.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.51. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

