Chardan Capital Increases Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $18.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

