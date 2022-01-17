Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $92.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

